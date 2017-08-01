Lampton aiming high after becoming Wick chairman

Rodney Lampton has high hopes for Wick Football Club after taking over as chairman last Friday.

The businessman, who is owner of property development and construction company Lamco Group, has visions of Wick becoming the most successful non-league team in the area.

Wick were relegated from the Southern Combination League Premier Division last season but will be hoping for an immediate return to the top division this season.

Lampton said: “I’m looking forward to working with Wick Football Club, we have a clear vision and plan here.

“Within five seasons we are aiming to have a club that will be the leading non-league team in the area.

“We hope to build upon the confides of the ground to effectively make it a new facility, that will include use for the local community.”

On the field is not the only area Lampton is looking to improve, with Wick’s new chairman set to undertake major work at their Crabtree Park home.

Lampton is looking to improve the changing rooms, physio room, storage facilities, as well as increasing the amount of stands currently at Crabtree Park.

This season will be a memorable one for all involved at Wick as it is the club’s 125th anniversary.

Lampton feels it is a great time to have become involved with the club and said: “In the next few weeks we aim to hold a fun day, giving the community a chance to meet our management team and myself, so we can share the vision that we have here.

“Of course once we start to improve the ground, the team need to improve as well but better players will come as we start to improve things here.

“We want, very importantly, for the local community to be a massive part of this club’s regeneration and we would also like businesses in the area to grow themselves alongside us.”

Wick and Lampton showed their ambitions with a major coup on the same day the new chairman was unveiled.

Former Fulham Football Club youth starlet NJ Lampton agreed on a move to Crabtree Park.

NJ Lampton featured for the Cottagers at under-18 and reserve level, before Kevin Keegan signed him to join the pro ranks.

Wick’s newest recruit has racked up more than 500 senior appearances in his career to date.

NJ Lampton’s previous clubs include Bostik League trio Canvey Island, Kingstonian and Metropolitan Police.

Having featured for Wick a couple of times in pre-season, NJ Lampton was missing for Lee Baldwin’s side’s final friendly of the season on Saturday.

Wick brought their pre-season to a close on Saturday with when they lost 5-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-18 team.

Wick begin the new season on Saturday when they travel to Southern Counties East Division 1 Erith & Belvedere in the FA Cup extra-preliminary round.

The following Saturday, Baldwin’s side get started in SCFL Division 1 with a trip to St Francis Rangers.

