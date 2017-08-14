Kompany: A lot of teams will trip up at the Amex

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes Brighton will make the Amex a difficult place for away teams to visit this season.

City scored twice in the final 20 minutes to take all three points in Albion's first game in the top flight of English football for 34 years on Saturday.

Kompany said: "It's a perfect way to start the season. It's an away game which is going to trip up a lot of teams this season and we've got it out of the way.

"We couldn't have hoped for better really and just look forward now to the next game.

"It was a chaotic start for other teams but we've got our game out of the way. It won't be the most talked about game but for us it was perfect. Job done and a lot of lads put in good performances."

