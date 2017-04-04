Knockaert piles the pressure on Huddersfield

Albion winger Anthony Knockaert is happy to tell Huddersfield 'there is big pressure on you now'.

The Seagulls will move 12 points clear of the Terriers, who host Norwich tomorrow, with victory at home to Birmingham this evening.

Huddersfield have lost their last two games, 4-0 at Bristol City and 1-0 at home to Burton Albion, and Knockaert said: "It's a big pressure on them and I'm not scared to say it.

"If we win tomorrow, it will be 12 points and they will have to win on Wednesday. I'm not scared to say it and I'm happy to say it.

"It's a big, big pressure on them and I'm really happy to be in this position. I'd rather be in this position than theirs but I'm not saying it's finished.

"I'm not saying it's over as there's still a long way to go but the pressure is definitely on them now."

Knockaert is hoping history will repeat itself this season. After missing out on promotion with Leicester in 2012/13, the Foxes were promoted into the Premier League the following campaign - and the Frenchman says going up with Albion would be 'the best thing ever'.

He called last season his biggest disappointment in football, so is keen to go one step further this year: "I think it was (my biggest disappointment) because straight away I settled really good at this club. I was really happy to be here, I started really well and I was excited to get to the Premier League again, especially after a few months.

"When you're in a promotion race, mentally it's hard. You want to do it for your family, and for plenty of things, so it was hard.

"It was the last game of the season. You know when you are that close, you want to do it but we couldn't.

"I was hurting but the same thing can happen which happened with me and Leicester. I missed a penalty against Watford and the year after we went up.

"It can be exactly the same situation this season and hopefully it will.

"That's what we're trying to do because of our experience last year. We want to do it so much, all the lads have got a big desire to do it and when we talk about, with this team spirit and this group, it would be the best thing ever."

