Knockaert limps off in Albion's friendly win

Albion winger Anthony Knockaert limped off early in the first half of Brighton's 2-0 pre-season friendly win against Fortuna Dusseldorf today.

The Seagulls won in Austria with goals from Jamie Murphy and Tomer Hemed but Knockaert was replaced after just ten minutes following an early knock.

Brighton threatened first as Lewis Dunk's shot was parried away by Dusseldorf keeper Michael Rensing before the stopper also saved Beram Kayal's follow-up.

Albion keeper Niki Maenpaa, who signed a new one-year today, tipped over Ihlas Bebou's effort on 11 minutes, before he also denied Rouwen Hennings shortly afterwards.

Hennings then headed wide on 16 minutes and chances continued to come the German side's way as Marcel Sobottka fired over after 33 minutes.

Brighton winger Solly March shot over on 40 minutes, while Hennings looped an effort off target at the other end shortly afterwards. Maenpaa then kept out Niko Giesselman, before Dusseldorf were denied by the post just before half-time.

The Seagulls fielded a different line-up for the second half, apart from Maenpaa in goal.

The Albion keeper easily saved a Hennings shot on 56 minutes, before Brighton striker Hemed fired wide from close range after Dusseldorf failed to deal with Gaetan Bong's cross three minutes later.

Dusseldorf's Kaan Ayhan sent a 25-yard free kick over on 69 minutes and Albion midfielder Oliver Norwood then shot off target from distance three minutes later.

Young keeper Robert Sanchez replaced Maenpaa in goal with 17 minutes to go and Albion went ahead four minutes later when Murphy cut in and curled an effort into the bottom corner.

The Seagulls doubled their lead just two minutes later when Hemed flicked home a header from Norwood's cross as it finished 2-0.

