Key fixtures coming up for high-flying East Preston

East Preston Football Club boss Bob Paine is relishing his side’s home clash with high-flying Mile Oak on Saturday.

Going into the contest, EP sit a point and place below fifth-placed Oak the Southern Combination League Division 1 standings.

With leaders Little Common losing at thrid-placed Steyning Town on Saturday, Paine’s side only trail table-toppers Common by four points with two games in hand.

Currently the top five in Division 1 are separated by just four points. With Paine targeting promotion this season, he sees January as key with the Oak game followed by a trip to third-placed Steyning.

Paine said: “It’s remarkable how the fixtures seem to turn out and these next two matches are going to be key for us. Although not crucial, we know positive results in both of them will help us get closer to what we want to achieve this season.

“I know if we play how I know we can than we should get results in both of these matches. With the young squad that we’ve got, it sometimes can be difficult, I just hope they go out and show what they can do.”

