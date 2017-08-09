Kayal set for ten weeks out

Albion have suffered an injury blow on the eve of the new season as midfielder Beram Kayal has been ruled out for up to ten weeks.

The 29-year-old suffered a broken fibia in the 3-2 friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid on Sunday and underwent an operation today.

Sam Baldock is still ruled out with a calf injury for Manchester City's visit on Saturday but Anthony Knockaert got valuable game time, alongside Glenn Murray yesterday, in a under-23 friendly with Bournemouth.

