Johnny Cantor: Transfer Deadline Day rises and falls as quickly as a soufflé

Moments. Trending. Mentions. Notifications. It’s all out there in the Twittersphere! The vernacular of social media is growing that’s for sure.

It certainly comes to the fore with breaking news or when a big event is happening. This week threw up the unlikely clash of Transfer Deadline Day and Great British Bake Off. It’s common nowadays to watch a programme or event while simultaneously commenting, searching or reacting on social media with the appropriate hash tags.

Your friends get involved. And your work colleagues. Whether it is the answer from a politician on Question Time, a rude innuendo from a cake judge or comment from a footballer as they complete or fail to complete a move to another club there is something to talk about and we’ll react to.

Although you may be sat in front of the flat screen with or without your other half or children you observe and interact with others in other towns, counties and countries. It’s a bit like one big flash mob.

As I monitored feeds, websites, hash tags and individuals on Wednesday night it occurred to me that there must be so many others doing the same. Deadline Day builds up to 11pm with a crescendo perpetuated by Sky Sports News but it can rise and fall as quickly as one of the contestants soufflés.

As my daughter clasped the remote with no intention of distancing herself from BBC One, I was still there swirling around in the virtual world.

Up came one signing as expected at Crawley Town. As it turned out there was no major announcement from the Albion and I could maybe have paid more attention to how to bake a Vienese swirl. Or was it a whirl.

They looked tasty for sure but I may never know. Time for the BBC iPlayer perhaps. Luckily I won’t have to relive Deadline Day again until January when it comes around again.

Whether it’s Louise’s biscuits or Wilshere’s deal at Bournemouth, anyone can join the party on social media. Of course, as long as it’s in good taste.

Johnny Cantor covers Brighton & Hove Albion as a commentator and reporter for BBC Sussex Sport.

Follow all the action, home or away, on BBC Sussex Sport or Twitter: @BBCSussexSport or @johnnycburger

To read more by Johnny Cantor, visit www.johnnycantor.com

