It's now or never in safety battle - Baldwin

Wick Football Club boss Lee Baldwin insists his side can still pull off a Southern Combination League Premier Division great escape this season.

Eastbourne Town condemned Wick to a 23rd defeat of the campaign on Saturday, leaving Baldwin’s team second-from-bottom and seven points from safety with just four games to go.

If Wick are to remain in the division, they need results fast. The Easter fixture list throws up two derby games and Baldwin is looking for a six-point return.

Wick host 16th-placed Littlehampton Town on Saturday, then make the trip to two-places-higher Arundel less than 48 hours later.

Baldwin sees no reason why his side can’t edge closer to safety.

He said: “Derby games are always important but these two will have added spice.

“All three of us are down there struggling and points are crucial at this stage of the season.

“We’ll keep fighting as a squad right until the end. A win will not only mean points for us but it will also prevent a team fighting for safety getting anything as well.”

Even if Wick are to finish in the bottom three this season, boss Baldwin believes finishing with some sort of momentum is crucial.

Setting themselves for a positive start, no matter what division they are in next season, is something Baldwin sees as vital.

He said: “I want to take something out of these final four games, even if it means we don’t stay in this division.

“It’s been a learning curve for both myself and the squad. We’ve found it tough to compete in this league at times but we’ll keep fighting and doing our best to get to safety.

“If we don’t do that and we’ve given it our all, I can have no complaints. I’m just hoping we finish with a couple of wins at least.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.