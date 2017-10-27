Hughton putting no extra significance on next three games

Albion boss Chris Hughton is putting no extra significance on his side's next three games against Southampton, Swansea and Stoke.

The Saints visit the Amex on Sunday and Stoke then head down south after Albion's trip to Swansea next week.

The Seagulls have made a solid start to life in the Premier League with 11 points from nine games and sit above both Swansea and Stoke, while Southampton are a point above Brighton.

Hughton said: "You've got to get the points where you can. Somewhere along the road, there will be some unexpected results but it is factual we're probably going to get more points at home than we are away.

"It's factual it's more difficult against the top six than any team outside the top six. Even the two top six teams we've played, Arsenal and Manchester City, we certainly didn't go into those games thinking we couldn't get a result.

"Southampton are a wonderfully gifted team, are very good on the ball and that makes it a very dangerous game.

"Going into the season, you don't know how it's going to pan out. I've been delighted overall after nine games with the start we've had."