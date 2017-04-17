Hughton looks towards Championship title as he embraces promotion party

Chris Hughton has turned his attention to the Championship title after even he could not talk down the Brighton & Hove Albion promotion party.

The normally cautious Albion boss could not overrule the joyous scenes at the Amex as his side all-but clinched promotion to the Premier League.

Hughton had said after the Wolves game that Albion would not get carried away until their fate was mathematically secure.

They officially need one more point, but with their superior 32-goal difference over third-placed Huddersfield Town means it would take a freak occurrence to miss out on the top two.

Albion fans invaded the pitch, despite appeals not to, at full-time, but the club's bosses didn't care in the end. The players invaded the press box along with Tony Bloom and Paul Barber signing to the thousands on the pitch.

It was a special moment and while Hughton had headed straight off down the tunnel after the 2-1 win over Wigan with the fans racing towards him, even he knows Albion are there.

He said: "I can understand the emotions after what this club has been through. I am a manager that has been here for two years and four months.

"Our supporters out there have been through all the difficult periods. They have been supporting the club for 20 or 30 years, so I can understand their emotions, even though at this moment it is not quite asthmatically, but I don't think you can tell them that.

"The best thing that we have got now is another challenge. One thing I wouldn't want and wouldn't accept is to go through these next games as a shadow of ourselves. I am pleased we have a really good opportunity now to win the title.

"I think that is what the players will remember, yes it's a great achievement for these players to win promotion, but it is an even greater one to win the Championship. Everything will now be focused on that."

The former Newcastle United manager continued: "I don't think there were any nerves, when you look at Newcastle today it is testament to what this league is, there are no easy games. Wigan came here fighting for their lives and played 4-5-1 or 4-3-3 and and made it difficult for us.

"There are no easy games, no I didn't feel any nervousness from the players, but they were going into a game knowing if we win it and another result goes our way then it's guaranteed.

"If we win it and the other result doesn't go our way, then it's certainly a mountain to climb for those trying to catch us."