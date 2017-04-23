Hughton hopes for positive response

Albion boss Chris Hughton expects his side to bounce back from Friday's defeat at Norwich City when they host Bristol City next weekend.

Two unfortunate David Stockdale own goals gave the Canaries all three points but Hughton was still disappointed with his side's display.

The Seagulls would have clinched the Championship title with a win and Hughton said: "We would have liked to have done it today but we'd have needed a better performance.

"I know what this team is like and generally after a bad one, they've bounced back and produced a good one.

"We need to do that because Bristol City are a side that will come and will be desperate to get the points and I don't see it any easier than it was today."

Albion's players had celebrated promotion to the Premier League after beating Wigan 2-1 on Monday and when asked if that had a bearing on the performance, Hughton said: "It's been a very emotional week and you don't know what the reaction is. You don't know physically or mentally what it's taken out of them. What you hope is you put a side out and it doesn't show.

"Whether the performance today is down to the emotions of the week, I don't know.

"I do know the performance wasn't like us and inparticular the goals we conceded weren't like us."

