Hughton bemoans careless Albion for not hitting the levels they are capable of against Palace

Chris Hughton reflected that his Brighton & Hove Albion failed to hit the levels they have in a recent weeks as they played out a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace tonight.

In what turned out to be somewhat of an anti-climax in the eagerly anticipated derby clash, the Albion boss felt a draw was a fair result against their visitors, who are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.



Albion were unbeaten at home in five games since their opening day defeat against Manchester City and this result set a new top-flight record of four consecutive home draws.



The result, however saw their arch-rivals Palace pick up their first away point of the season, their six-month wait for a goal away from Selhurst Park meanwhile, continues.



Hughton pointed to it the fact it was Albion's third game in nine days as a reason his side gave the ball away far too often.



He said: "What I was pleased with was certainly as the game opened up in the second half and Palace showed what a good side they are, particularly on the counter with the pace they have got, was we put them under pressure at times towards the end and arguably, in a game that was probably a fair result, if any team looked like they were going to get something, I think it was us.



"It wasn't at the levels we have been at in the last couple of games, certainly not on Saturday, but these things happen when you are playing against a good team and you need to make sure you are better in the next one.



"When I look at the pluses and minuses when you know you haven't played as well as you have done, then first you have to make sure you don't lose the game and probably it was a bit like that.



"Our passing was off and we probably gave away the ball more often today then I have seen us do in the last few games put together, but sometimes that can happen. It might just be because of the volume of games or from the effects of Saturday, but if you can still not lose then that's a positive."

Hughton also confirmed that Gaetan Bong, who picked up a knock on Saturday at Manchester United, would be fit to face Liverpool on Saturday.