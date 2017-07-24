Hughton: Albion stars are not for sale, my only thoughts are bringing in players

Chris Hughton has said his Brighton & Hove Albion stars are not for sale and that bringing in players is his only focus.

The Seagulls rejected a £4million bid from Reading for the striker Tomer Hemed last week and the Albion boss says they need 'everyone they have got' ahead of their Premier League campaign.



The thought of letting a forward leave would be particularly burdening as with Sam Baldock out injured, Glenn Murray and Israeli partner Hemed are the only two strikers on the book.

With that in mind, Hughton's thoughts are on bolstering their squad rather than having anyone leave.



Speaking after their 6-0 friendly win at Crawley Town on Saturday, Hughton said: "Tomer if anything has come back in really good shape, I thought he was good again today. If I am looking at the options we have got, particularly with Sam Baldock being injured, at this moment, we have two, what I would consider out-and-out strikers, which are Glenn (Murray) and Tomer. At this moment, we need everyone we have got.



"Nobody can ever know what will happen with a squad. Somebody becomes available that you didn't think would. So nobody knows, but at this moment, my thoughts are not about players going out.



"They are, can we bring players in and can we strengthen the squad? They are my only thoughts. I don't expect to many going out. There maybe a few going out on loan, but all those are players that know that anyway.



"It's more about making decision on anybody we will bring in."



But Hughton has revealed that while they have received past bids for players, they have come as a result of Albion's impressive football.



He added: "It's testament to what these lads have achieved and I can only speak in the two and a half years I have been here, but there has been interest in our players and the only reason there has been interest in our players is because they have done well.



"Most of it is always speculation, but in the past we have had particular bids for some of our players and that is testament to them and the jobs they have done."