How the Albion players rated this season

It's been a season to remember for Albion but just who were the star players? Here is how we've rated the team for the 2016/17 season - do you agree? Let us know by commentating below with your season ratings.

David Stockdale - 9: Forget the last minute of the game at Aston Villa, Albion's stopper has been outstanding this season. Penalty saves against Sheffield Wednesday, Fulham and Brentford earned valuable points and he played a major part in the Seagulls' successful season. Named in the EFL Championship team of the year.

Bruno - 9: Just the second player in the club's history to captain Brighton into the top flight of English football. The popular 36-year-old right-back barely put a foot wrong all season and was again named in the PFA Championship team of the season.

Lewis Dunk - 9: The defender's best season to date as he formed a formidable partnership with Shane Duffy and then Uwe Hunemeier at the back end of the season. You can count his mistakes this season on less than one hand and he also cut out the silly bookings in the latter half of the season. A real leader and will surely be club captain one day. Also in the EFL Championship team of the season.

Shane Duffy - 8: Signed from Blackburn in August and after a couple of difficult games to begin with (defeats to Newcastle and Brentford), he showed his quality. Strong in the air and a no-nonsense approach, he quickly became a popular figure with Albion fans before missing the end of the season with a broken metatarsal.

Sebastien Pocognoli - 7: Joined on loan from West Brom in August. Had to be patient to begin with but soon became a strong addition to the side. Delivered an inch-perfect cross for Anthony Knockaert to score the winner at home to Sheffield Wednesday and scored a stunning free kick in the 2-0 victory at Queens Park Rangers. Out of contract at the Baggies, Albion could do worse than looking to get him back on a permanent deal this summer.

Gaetan Bong - 7: Started the season strongly and provided four assists. A knee injury in January kept him out for three months, before he returned for three games towards the end of the season - including the 2-1 win against Wigan Athletic when the Seagulls sealed promotion.

Jamie Murphy - 7: Always reliable and a threat out wide, although he will feel he should have scored more. Netted just four times all season, with two of those coming against Colchester in the League Cup in August. His stand-out performance came in the 3-0 win at home to Reading. Set up four goals.

Jiri Skalak - 6: A slightly disappointing season for the Czech winger. A regular at the start of the season but became more of a bit-part player the longer the campaign went on. Five assists - with three coming in the 5-0 win against Norwich - but no goals.

Dale Stephens - 8: Missed the opening game of the season through suspension and was a bit in-and-out at the beginning of the year. Became more and more influential as the season went on and was arguably Albion's best player in the run-in. Out of contract now, the Seagulls will be desperate to keep him but several clubs will be interested in signing the 27-year-old.

Beram Kayal - 7: Last season's player of the year had a more frustrating campaign this time around. There's no doubting his quality in the middle of the park but he missed three months of the season with an ankle injury.

Steve Sidwell - 7: Never let the team down when called upon and is always a consistent performer. Scored the goal of the season in the win at Bristol City in November and you would think he has done enough to earn himself a deal for next season.

Anthony Knockaert - 9: The star man - Albion's player of the season was also the EFL Championship player of the year and he was named in the EFL and PFA Championship teams of the season. Scored 15 goals from the wing and set up eight goals. His trickery, wing play, passion and enthusiasm was a joy to watch. Will feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after briefly playing in the top flight with Leicester.

Glenn Murray - 9: Returned to the club last summer, initially on loan from Bournemouth before making the move permanent in January. Quickly became a fans' favourite again in his second spell with the club. Finished the season as the top scorer with 23 goals and was also named in the EFL Championship team of the season.

Sam Baldock - 8: You wondered how much he'd feature at the start of the season but this has been his best campaign for the club and he was missed whenever he did not play. Scored 12 goals and forged an excellent partnership with Murray up front.

Tomer Hemed - 7: A more frustrating season for the frontman but he never let the team down when called upon. Always gave his all and a return of 14 goals was excellent.

Solly March - 7: It was great to see the young winger return from a long-term knee injury in November. He's always a threat and can make things happen with his trickery on the wing, while he also has a powerful shot. Has a big future ahead of him.

Oliver Norwood - 6: Signed from Reading in August just before the start of the season. A good passer and set-piece taker but was in-and-out of the starting 11 owing to the form of Stephens, Kayal and Sidwell.

Uwe Hunemeier - 7: Struggled to get game time at the start of the season because of the form of Dunk and Duffy but really came into his own from March onwards when Duffy was injured. Formed a solid partnership with Dunk and helped the team keep four clean sheets.

Fikayo Tomori - 7: The Chelsea loanee had a nightmare debut when he scored an own goal at Lincoln in the FA Cup but quickly became a reliable player to call upon from the bench. A season-long loan next season could be beneficial for Chelsea and the Seagulls.

Niki Maenpaa - 6: Did not get much game time owing to the outstanding form of David Stockdale but looked solid between the sticks when he played.

Connor Goldson - 6: Had not played much when he was ruled out for the remainder of the season in February with a heart issue. A popular defender, it will be a welcome sight when he returns to the matchday squad next season.

Richie Towell - 5: Struggled to get game time owing to the form of the attacking players ahead of him.

Chuba Akpom - 5: Joined on loan from Arsenal in January but struggled to make an impact.

