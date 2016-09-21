Head clash sees EP’s cup game abandoned

East Preston Football Club’s Sussex RUR Charity Cup clash was abandoned after 28 minutes on Tuesday.

A nasty clash of heads between EP’s Matt Smith and Oakwood’s Darren Tidey left the latter down for a sustained period.

An ambulance was called with Tidey held in the recovery position as a precaution.

Following a brief discussion, both managers and the referee decided the game should be called off.

East Preston boss Bob Paine felt it was the right decision and said: “In cases like this the player is a priority.

“It was a nasty clash of heads between Matt and the player from Oakwood.

“We were waiting for around 45 minutes before the ambulance arrived and their player was taken to hospital.

“Everyone at the club wishes hime well and hope he makes a speedy and full recovery.

“It’s a difficult situation when something like this happens.”

Tidey was fine after medical attention. The second-round tie will be replayed.

EAST PRESTON: Punter; Josh Parazo, Beeney, Hardman, Lyne, M.Smith, Rance, J.Barnes, D.Barnes, Brown, Taylor. Subs: Purkis, Laughlin, Witten, Etherington, H.Smith.

