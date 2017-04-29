Haywards Heath Town hit seven past YM to claim SCFL Premier title

Haywards Heath Town beat Horsham YMCA 7-1 to win the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division in style.

Joel Daly scored twice to make it 2-0 after 32 minutes before Kane Louis made it 3-0 before half time.

YM made it 3-1 on 54 minutes before Jamie Weston hit Heath's fourth with 23 minutes to go.

The floodgates then opened as Trevor McCreadie, George Hayward and Melford Simpson scored to make it 7-1.

Title rivals Shoreham lost 1-0 away at Arundel and this meant Shaun Saunders men finished top by four points.