Gromett gets the only goal as Wick end winless run

Joe Gromett struck for the fourth time in three matches as Wick Football Club ended a five game winless run on Saturday.

Gromett’s effort on the hour was enough to see his side record a 1-0 Southern Combination League Premier Division success at Hassocks.

The win was enough to see Lee Baldwin’s side move up a place to 18th, above Littlehampton, after they were beaten at home by Broadbridge Heath.

Wick boss Baldwin believes the victory was well deserved following a number of glowing displays in recent weeks.

He said: “We’ve been playing well in previous matches but not getting the results.

“There is only so long you can say you’ve played well but got nothing, so this victory was crucial.

“For us to take all three points and keep a clean sheet just makes it an unbelievable win, really.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to go on a little run now, starting with a win over Arundel on Boxing Day.”

Wick had chances before Gromett broke the deadlock on the hour. The frontman, who has only just returned from a stint out through injury, struck his fourth goal in three games.

The victory margin could well have been more convincing as Wick dominated in the closing stages.

Substitute and the returning Ash Harper had an effort cleared on the goalline, as did Rob Hutchings as it ended 1-0.

Striker Dan Simmonds, who is dual-signed with Winchester, was back in the squad at Hassocks and came on as a substitute.

With a home clash against local rivals Arundel to come on Boxing Day (11am), Baldwin hopes to have the forward back for that one as well.

He added: “With Ash, Joe and Dan, I had great options on Saturday.

“Dan was back with us for the game at Hassocks and I’m not too sure yet whether we’ll have him for the Arundel game. If we could that would be a massive bonus for us in a big game.”

WICK: Boughton; Williamson, Playle-Howard, Madden, Bingham; Noble, Ediker, Chick; Hutchings, Gromett, Brazil. Subs: Simmonds (Ediker 58), Harper (Brazil 67), Weir (Gromett 80), Baldwin, Hallett.

