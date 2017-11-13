'Great servant' Tipper retires from football

Arundel Football Club boss Richard Towers wished striker Scott Tipper well after he announced his decision to retire from the game.

Tipper, who has been struggling with a knee injury for most of this season, has decided to hang up his boots after 11 years at Mill Road.

Mullets manager Towers brought Tipper to the club when in charge back in 2006 and revealed the forward is welcome back any time - should he decide to get back in to the game.

“I brought Scott to the club from Sidlesham 11 years ago now.” Towers said.

“He’s been a great servant to Arundel and very loyal to the club. There must be only a few seasons in which Scott hasn’t scored 20 goals or more across a campaign in his time here.

“Scott’s got five kids and has really been struggling with his knee. He’s tried to come back on a couple of occasions but just can't get back to it.

“I’ve known Scott since he was 13 years old and he’s someone I followed ever since.”

Mullets’ Southern Combination League Premier Division home clash with Lancing was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch on Saturday. Arundel remained second from bottom - despite not playing - and travel to eighth-placed Three Bridges this weekend.

Towers said: “We seem to play better against stronger teams in this division, hopefully we can do that on Saturday.”