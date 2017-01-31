Gray's brace helps Golds to victory

Ben Gray struck twice in the second half as Littlehampton Town Football Club secured a third successive Southern Combination League Premier Division victory on Saturday.

As well as Gray's double, Lee Garnham netted in the first 45 minutes to help Golds to a 3-0 triumph at Hassocks.

After three weeks without a fixture, Littlehampton boss Ady Baker was delighted with how his side performed.

Having started the day 17th in the table, the three points moved Golds up three places.

With Littlehampton now looking up rather than down, Baker hopes they can continue to build in the coming weeks.

He said: "We played really well on Saturday and it could easily have been more than three.

"For the first ten minutes we were a little rusty, having not played for so long, but after that we controlled the match. We just seemed to create chance after chance and on another day it may well have been five or six.

"We've moved up to 14th after this victory, the team can't wait for the next games to come around and everything is going well at the minute."

Golds were ahead inside 14 minutes when Garnham was left unmarked to head home Dan Kempson's corner.

Littlehampton should have been more than a goal ahead at the interval, with George Gaskin, Jack Cole, Gray and Garnham all squandering opportunities.

Golds' dominance was rewarded as a second came eight minutes after the break. A well-worked team goal, which saw several passes, was finally finished off by Gray.

The three points were then sealed as Gray notched his second of the afternoon 16 minutes from time. He should have completed his hat-trick late on but he skewed an effort wide as it ended 3-0.

LITTLEHAMPTON: Hutchings; Chaplin, D.Hand, McKay, Bell; Kempson, Garnham, Ball; Cole, Gaskin, Gray. Subs: M.Hand (Ball), Kew (Cole), Ashman (Kempson), Farrell.

