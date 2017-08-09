Golds' FA Cup replay called off

Have your say

Littlehampton Football Club's home FA Cup extra-preliminary round replay with Chatham Town this evening has been postponed owing to ground safety issues.

The decision was taken after areas of Golds' Sportsfield home were deemed unsafe for spectators.

Ten-man Littlehampton let a lead slip as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Combined Counties Premier Division Chatham on Saturday.

The replay is now scheduled to take place next Wednesday, August 16, with the winners set to bag £1,500 in prize money, along with a home preliminary round tie against Southern Combination League Premier Division outfit Eastbourne United on Saturday, August 19.

