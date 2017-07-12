Gaskin's U-turn sees him commit future to Golds

George Gaskin will be a Littlehampton Football Club player next season.

The 26-year-old signed with Bostik League South side Horsham earlier this summer but has now decided to commit to Southern Combination League Premier Division Golds.

Gaskin, who won the SCFL golden boot last term, started last season with Shoreham then returned to Littlehampton in November last year.

Golds boss Ady Baker believes getting the hitman back for another season is a major coup.

He said: “George had signed with Horsham earlier in the summer and it looked like he wouldn’t be with us next season. We sat down and had a chat, then George decided to remain with us next season.

“He’s the best finisher in the SCFL and I’d say the best forward, so to have him with us once again next season is a massive boost.

“George has proven himself season after season at this level and I’m delighted he’s decided to come back to us.”

Baker has been busy over the summer bolstering his squad.

Niall O’Hagan, who was with SCFL Premier Division champions Shoreham last term, has agreed on a move to Golds.

Lucas Pattenden, Kieran Playle-Howard, Matt Noble (both Wick), Alex Laing and Sam Blundell have all joined Littlehampton to take Baker’s summer signing spree to seven.

Golds’ boss has been delighted with the business he’s done so far.

He added: “It’s been a good summer so far with several players committing to the club.

“I’ve managed to bring in some good players and it’s looking good for next season.

“We’ve added in defence, midfield and up front, so we’ve got a nice mix.”

Three players that won’t be back with Littlehampton next season are Danny and Mitchell Hand, along with Dean Janman.

The trio have taken the decision to drop down two divisions and join SCFL Division 2 outfit Ferring.

Both Janman and Danny Hand did not feature much for Golds towards the back end of last season but Baker was sad to see the three leave. He said: “Mitchell wants to play in midfield and has decided to drop down a couple of divisions to prove himself. Danny and Dean didn’t feature as much towards the end of last season, we’ve added in areas so we won’t be left light.”

Littlehampton started their pre-season programme with a 2-1 win over Mile Oak at the Arun Sports Arena on Saturday.

Summer recruit Pattenden teed up Gaskin for the first, then netted Golds’ second.

Baker was particularly impressed with what he saw from him. He said: “Lucas did really well, these games are about looking at the players I’ve brought in and trying to get everyone used to each other.

“I made a lot of changes throughout, we lost our way towards the end but could have won by more.”

Golds continue their pre-season programme with a friendly at two-divisions below SCFL Division 2 outfit Sidlesham on Saturday (3pm).

Littlehampton were handed an away FA Cup extra-preliminary round tie at division-higher Bostik League South Chatham Town on Saturday, August 5, while they go to Surrey Elite League Tooting Bec for a FA Vase first-round qualifier on Saturday, September 9.

