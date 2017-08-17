Gaskin gets the winner to ensure Golds' FA Cup progress

Littlehampton Football Club forward George Gaskin netted his first goal of the new season as his side progressed past Chatham Town in an FA Cup extra-preliminary round replay last night.

The teams played out a 1-1 draw in the original tie 11 days previous, before efforts from Daniel Kempson and Gaskin helped Golds to a 2-1 replay success at The Sportsfield over Southern Counties East Premier Division Chatham.

The replay was due to take place last Wednesday but the wet weather saw that game called off owing to a waterlogged pitch.

First half free-kicks from Kempson and Sam Welch ensured it was all square at the interval.

Gaskin struck the winner five minutes after the break to bag his side £1,500 in prize money, setting up a home preliminary round clash with fellow Southern Combination League Premier Division Eastbourne United on Sunday.

Golds boss Ady Baker was delighted to see his side progress and said: "It was one of the best games of football I've been involved in since coming back to the club. They started really well but we weathered an early storm and got into the game.

"I think them levelling just before half time gave us a kick up the backside we needed. We were really good in the second and could have gone on to win by more.

"Eastbourne United are a good footballing side but we'll go into that one with confidence on Sunday."

Kempson's deflected free-kick found the net to fire the home side ahead on 22 minutes.

Another set-piece, this time for Chatham, was thundered home by Welch to level eight minutes prior to the interval.

Golds were back ahead ten minutes after the restart, Kempson played Gray in behind, whose pinpoint cross was slotted home by Gaskin.

Substitute Lucas Pattenden, Gaskin and Alex Laing all went close to extending Littlehampton's lead but they won it 2-1 in the end.

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN: Hutchings; Wiggans, Zydonik, O'Hagan, T.Bromage, Gray; Garnham, Noble, Kempson; Gaskin, Laing. Subs: Farrell (Garnham, 70), Pattenden (Gaskin, 80), McKay (Wiggans, 85), Blundell, M.Bromage.

