Frustration for Baker following Golds' postponement

Littlehampton Football Club’s scheduled Southern Combination League Premier Division encounter with AFC Uckfield Town at The Sportsfield last night was postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch.

Persistent rain, followed by a heavy downpour around an hour before kick-off left the pitch unplayable.

The match referee had passed inspections at 3pm, 4.30pm and 6pm but in the end standing water forced the game to go.

Golds boss Ady Baker and some of his players tried to clear standing water and he said: “We had James Askew working on the pitch all day. Myself and a few of the players were trying to clear the water but we couldn’t get it on.

“Credit to the referee and linesman, they gave it the best possible chance.

“It is frustrating as we wanted to get it on and for AFC Uckfield as they were heading down.”

