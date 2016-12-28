Franzen-Jones nets hat-trick as East Preston hit Selsey for six

Lukas Franzen-Jones hit a hat-trick as East Preston Football Club served up a festive delight yesterday.

As well as Franzen-Jones’ three, Dan Huet struck twice and Jared Rance also netted to help EP record an emphatic 6-2 Southern Combination League Division 1 home success over Selsey.

Despite going behind inside a minute, East Preston recovered to run out comfortable victors.

EP boss Bob Paine felt it was an ideal way to end 2016 and said: “The team put in a fantastic performance. Although we conceded inside the first minute, we totally dominated the match and played some wonderful football.

“We’ve had an excellent first half of the season and have given ourselves a great base from which to push on from now.”

Joe Clarke fired Selsey ahead inside a minute but efforts from Franzen-Jones and Rance turned things around by half-time.

Franzen-Jones netted twice more in the second half to complete his hat-trick, while Huet bagged a brace as EP raced into a 6-1 lead.

Jake Ebling pulled one back five minutes from time but EP ran out 6-2 winners.

EAST PRESTON: Cook; Josh Parazo, Etherington, Lyne, Gilbertson; Hallett, Barnes; Franzen-Jones, Huet, Hunter; Rance. Subs: Purkis, Stevenson, Bull, Smith, Jacob Parazo.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.