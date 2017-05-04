Former Worthing forwards to battle it out for Wembley final place

Former Worthing Football Club strikers Jordan Maguire-Drew and Omar Bugiel go head-to-head in search of a Wembley final date this evening.

Maguire-Drew, who is on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge from Brighton, sees his team come up against a Forest Green Rovers side boasting Omar Bugiel in their ranks for the National League play-off semi-final first leg clash at Victoria Road (7pm).

Maguire-Drew, 19, was influential in Worthing's promotion through the Ryman League South play-offs last season. The forward netted eight goals in just six games while on loan form Brighton & Hove Albion as Worthing went up.

Gary Elphick's side were unable to keep hold of the talent and he joined Daggers on an initial six-month loan from Brighton last summer, before extending the deal until the end of the season in January.

German forward Bugiel has notched four times in 15 appearances for Forest Green since making the switch from Worthing in February.

The striker made a seamless step up into the Ryman League Premier Division, netting 15 times before earning a professional deal with National League outfit Rovers.

The play-off will be played over two-legs with the winners earning a Wembley final date on Sunday, May 14, as both teams bid for a Football League place next term.

