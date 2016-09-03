Five-star Egham Town end Arundel’s FA Cup run

Brendan Matthew and Zak Joseph both bagged braces as Egham Town ended Arundel Football Club’s run in this year’s FA Cup at Mill Road this afternoon.

As well as doubles from Joseph and Matthew, Ryan Peake put through his own-goal to hand Egham a 5-1 victory in the first-round qualifying encounter.

Mullets pulled back a late consolation through Rory Biggs but division-higher Southern League Division 1 side Egham sealed their spot in the next round.

Arundel joint boss Craig Stuart felt defensive errors once again cost his side and said: “For the first 30 minutes we were the better side but once that goal went in our heads dropped.

“I still fancied us at half-time, just 1-0 down to get back in it but it wasn’t to be.

“If you look at the goals we conceded it was absolutely woeful and it’s not good enough.

“I’m disappointed for our FA Cup run to come to an end in this way.”

Arundel made a good start with Barney Boutwood going close on a couple of occasions.

First on 14 minutes, his effort was cleared on the line by Luke Neville, before he had a strike disallowed for offside a minute later.

Mullets failed to capitalise on their early pressure with Egham handed a chance to go ahead on 30 minutes.

Steve Herbert felled Brendan Matthew with a spot-kick awarded, which Matthew got up to dispatch.

A crazy 15 minute second-half spell cost Arundel their spot in this year’s FA Cup.

Joseph was sent racing away after Chris Moore’s flick on and he slotted past James Fernandes to double Egham’s lead ten minutes into the second.

A calamitous strike then came two minutes later, Jordan Dudas was caught on the ball by Matthew, whose shot was saved by Fernandes, but the rebound bounced back off Peake and he put past his own goalkeeper.

Egham then got a fourth on the hour mark, after substitute Chris Henry’s shot was parried onto the post by Fernandes, Matthew was hand to roll home his second on the rebound.

Joseph then saw his 20-yard strike go in off the underside of the bar as he bagged his second and Egham’s fifth.

Substitute Biggs did pull one back for the home side with 12 minutes to go, getting on the end of Dion Jarvis’ pass then slotting under James Reading but Egham held on for an emphatic victory.

ARUNDEL: Fernandes; N.DaCosta, Dudas, Peake, S.Herbert; Nicholson, A.Biggs, Jarvis; Russell, D.Herbert, Boutwood. Subs: Tipper, Jenkins (Dudas), R.Biggs (Boutwood), Jones, Hunter (S.Herbert).

