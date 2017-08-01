Fans buy Albion's new kit in record numbers

Albion fans are buying the club's new home and away shirts in record numbers.

Sale figures have soared to 400 per cent of the previous highest recorded numbers, with the home shirt in particular proving a huge hit.

The shirt was unveiled by Anthony Knockaert at the club's promotion parade on Hove Lawns in May, and fans ordered in unprecedented numbers ahead of its release last week.

The club followed this with the launch of the new yellow alternative shirt last Wednesday, which was unveiled in Australia by Royal Blood drummer and Albion fan Ben Thatcher.

Albion chief executive Paul Barber said: "There has been a real buzz around this summer’s kit launches, helped, of course, by our promotion to the Premier League and by our split launch campaigns, and a great response to two new bespoke designs for the two kits.

“This is the first time we have had two bespoke shirts produced for us in the same season and we are witnessing unprecedented demand. I’m quite sure that we will soon sell out of our initial batch of stock which was, by far, the largest number of shirts we have ordered. It’s fantastic to see so many fans wearing the colours with pride.”

Fans can order the shirts online, by visiting www.seagullsdirect.co.uk or buy in store at the Amex.

Player squad numbers are not yet confirmed and may be subject to change, so the club suggest supporters delay any shirt numbering until the list is finalised.

