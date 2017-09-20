EP seal extra-time win over Saltdean

ast Preston Football Club secured a second cup triumph over fellow Southern Combination League Premier Division Saltdean United this season last night.

Extra-time goals from Connor Bull, Dan Huet and Josh Etherington saw them to a 3-0 Sussex RUR Charity Cup second-round win over Saltdean at The Lashmar.

EP played virtually the whole of the second period of normal time a man light after Jared Gilbertson was shown a straight red card.

A disappointing evening for Saltdean was capped off as they finished with nine players.

Injuries to two of their players in extra-time, after they had used all three substitutes, rounded off a difficult night for the travelling team.

East Preston were fortunate to go in level, after Saltdean struck the crossbar on the half-hour.

The home side, who had beaten The Tigers in an FA Cup clash to start the season, were reduced to ten men two minutes after the restart. Gilbertson was shown a straight red card following a foul.

Having used all three substitutes, Saltdean lost two players in the final five minutes of normal time to leave them with nine players.

EP made the most of their man advantage, running away with it in extra-time.

Bull broke the deadlock on 92 minutes to hand the home side a 1-0 lead.

Huet headed home a second on 98 minutes, then Etherington finished things off two minutes in to the second half of extra-time.

EAST PRESTON:: Purkis; DaCosta, Lyne, Etherington, Beaney; Stevenson, Hallett; Bull, Quirke, Herbert; Brodie. Subs: Searle (Lyne, 45), Barnes (Herbert, 65), Huet (Brodie, 80).