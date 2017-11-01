Emphatic Golds cruise to RUR Cup victory

Littlehampton Town Football Club booked their spot in the Sussex RUR Cup quarter-finals last night.

Alex Laing struck four times, while Dean Janman and the returning Matt Noble were also on the scoresheet as Golds romped to an emphatic 6-0 third-round win at division-below Southern Combination League Division 1 St Francis Rangers.

Littlehampton, who are currently bottom of the SCFL Premier Division, will be hoping the cup victory can turn around their fortunes in the league.

Golds boss Ady Baker hopes this win can give his squad confidence.

He said: “We’ve been in most games this season, just losing out by the odd goal.

“Taking chances has been our biggest issue but we’ve shown we can by scoring six.”

Laing netted a seven-minute hat-trick inside the opening ten minutes.

Noble netted eight minutes before the interval to make it four at the break.

Laing, with his fourth, and Janman rounded off the scoring.

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN: Hutchings; Cole, Chaplin, McKay, Bell; Janman, Kempson Noble; Pattenden, Laing, Heath. Subs: Tabor (Chaplin), Askew (Kempson).