Effort in vain as Golds are beaten by frozen pitch

Littlehampton Football Club’s efforts were in vain as their scheduled Southern Combination League Premier Division clash with AFC Uckfield Town was postponed owing to a frozen pitch at The Sportsfield on Saturday.

Committee members put cars in freezing areas, while groundsmen were sweeping but that was not enough to prevent the game falling victim to the cold weather.

Following a two-week break without a fixture, this was a third week in succession Golds have not played.

Littlehampton boss Ady Baker admitted he and the committee tried everything ot get it on.

He said: “We had cars on the pitch and were sweeping the surface but in the end it wasn’t fit for football. It’s frustrating because everyone involved was itching to get out there and play.

“By the time we play Hassocks on Saturday, that’ll be a month without a game, then the rearranged Uckfield game will take place the following Tuesday.”

Golds announced on Saturday that former Arundel joint manager Barry Pidgeon has joined the club in a coaching capacity. Pidgeon will work under Baker.

