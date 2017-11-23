East Preston score first away league win

East Preston Football Club scored a first Southern Combination League Premier Division away win of the season on Saturday.

Jack Barnes and Daniel Huet got the goals as EP came from behind to bag a 2-1 triumph at Eastbourne United.

Persistent rain made conditions tricky for both teams but East Preston managed to come out on top as Huet’s late effort won it for his side.

Having taken Brighton & Hove Albion under-23’s to extra-time before going down in the Sussex Senior Cup second round on the Tuesday before the trip to Eastbourne, boss Bob Paine was pleased to see EP take all three points.

He said: “The conditions were poor and we were against the elements in the first half. This game was always going to be difficult following our excellent exploits in the Sussex Senior Cup last Tuesday.

“We started slowly, conceded early but then dug in and showed a lot of character.

“We scored a great equaliser and it proved to be vital for us to go in level at half-time. We were much better second half, in part, as we had the wind with us, so were able to dominate higher up the pitch. We are now unbeaten in four league games, which is excellent and is important we keep the points total ticking over.”

EP’s defence were caught square as Max Howell went clear and fired past Ben Purkis on six minutes.

United could have gone further in front but for a crucial double save from Purkis ten minutes later.

The home side were made to pay for not going further ahead, with Barnes’ curling effort from the edge of the area finding the top corner.

Fighting against the heavy wind and rain in the first half, EP managed to go in level at the break.

East Preston looked a different proposition after the restart, going close on a couple of occasions before Huet grabbed the winner.

Substitute Lukas Franzen-Jones had a shot saved by home goalkeeper Philip Hawkins as did Huet.

The winner did come seven minutes from time, though. United failed to clear their lines and Huet was on hand to bundle home the loose ball as East Preston won it.

EAST PRESTON: Purkis; Josh Parazo, Etherington, Lyne, Beaney; Stevenson, Barnes; Brodie, Quirke, Hunter; Huet. Subs: Franzen-Jones (Lyne, 38), Waller (Hunter, 83), Hallett, Bull, Heryet.