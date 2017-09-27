Dunk: We're on track - so anything we get at Arsenal is a bonus

Lewis Dunk says Albion will work their socks off at Arsenal on Sunday to try to get an unlikely point - or three.

The Seagulls are 13th in the Premier League table after six games, three points behind Arsenal, who won 2-0 against West Brom on Monday evening.

Albion have picked up seven points from their last four games so go to Arsenal in decent form and Dunk said: "We're on track now, so anything we get there is a bonus. No one is expecting us to go to the top four teams and get a win, so if we nick a point or nick a win, we're on the way home buzzing.

"We'll go there and work our socks off."

Looking back on Albion's first six games in the top flight, Dunk said: "It's a great start if you look at it over the games we've had. We've had some tough games and games we've had to win. We've won the games we've had to win and we've done all right in the ones we've not been expected to win.

"We've started very well. We're getting confident in this league and long may it continue."