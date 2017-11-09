Duffy ready for the biggest games of his career

Albion defender Shane Duffy says Ireland's upcoming World Cup play-off clashes with Denmark will be the biggest games of his career.

Duffy has been a rock at the back for Brighton this season and received plenty of praise for his performances so far.

He now heads on international duty hoping to seal a place in next year's World Cup in Russia. The first leg takes place in Denmark on Saturday, before the second leg is in Dublin on Tuesday.

Duffy, who has 15 caps, said: "I feel good, feel strong and ready to go now.

"For me personally, I'm fully focused on two huge games. It's a big week.

"They're the biggest games of my career. I really can't wait to try to be involved and play a part. There's a lot of rewards at stake."

The 25-year-old expects both matches to be tight and said: "I expect it to be noisy (in Denmark) and they'll believe they can beat us. They're going to be tight games, there's not going to be a lot of goals. Hopefully we can keep it tight over there and get them back to Dublin where we know the atmosphere will be rocking.

"They're a good team and a different team to what they were a couple of campaigns ago and they look strong. We'll get in and the boss will have all the videos ready of them and we'll have our meetings and go through all of it."