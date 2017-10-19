Duffy could be back for West Ham clash

Albion boss Chris Hughton hopes to have defender Shane Duffy available for tomorrow's match at West Ham.

The Irish international went off with a groin strain in the 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday but Hughton said this morning: "We think he'll be okay. He hasn't trained but hopefully he'll train this morning and hopefully he'll be okay."

Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal came through 60 minutes of the under-23 team's 2-2 draw with Blackburn on Monday and both are set to play again for the under-23 side against Middlesbrough tomorrow.

Midfielder Steve Sidwell (back) is still ruled out.