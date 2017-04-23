Defeat could be a blessing in disguise - Sidwell

Midfielder Steve Sidwell feels Friday's defeat at Norwich could be a blessing in disguise and is backing Albion to bounce back positively against Bristol City on Saturday.

Two unfortunate David Stockdale own goals saw the Seagulls lose 2-0 at Norwich after the club sealed promotion to the Premier League on Monday.

Sidwell said: “We had a great day on Monday along with the fans, manager and chairman. Everyone celebrated in the right way, but we knuckled down from Tuesday onwards. We knew we still had a job to do and had the intentions of doing that.

“It wasn’t our night, but it could be a blessing in disguise and a kick up the backside that we need. When we’ve had a defeat, more often than not we’ve come back and responded very well and I don’t expect this to be any different.

“Don’t get me wrong, what’s happened this week for the football club has been brilliant for the town, for the people involved and for the owners. But it’s still not finished yet and we want the cherry on top of the icing on the cake.

“We deserve to get it and we’ll be fighting very hard next week against Bristol, but firstly we’ll be putting the hard work in Monday to Friday in training.”

