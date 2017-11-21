Cole's hat-trick lifts Golds off the bottom

Jack Cole hit a hat-trick to help Littlehampton Town Football Club off the bottom of the Southern Combination League Premier Division on Saturday.

As well as Cole’s treble, debutant Eli Amoo also struck to propel Golds to an emphatic 4-1 home victory over Crawley Down Gatwick.

Having started the day bottom of the Premier Division, Littlehampton’s win - coupled with Arundel and AFC Uckfield Town both losing - ensured they climbed up two places to 18th in the table.

Victory was a first in 11 league matches, a run which stretches back to August, while the win saw Golds bounce back immediately after a heavy 7-0 Premier Division loss at Loxwood last time out.

Littlehampton manager Ady Baker believes this showing has now set the tone for the rest of the season and said: “Every single player was superb on the day. I went round before the game telling everyone what I expected from them and they could not have given me anymore.

“Jack (Cole) was unplayable upfront, Lucas (Pattenden) caused them no end of problems, it was just a really good performance.

“We’d gone so long without winning in the league that, after they pulled it back to 2-1, we could easily have let them back in.

“Jack (Cole’s) and our third goal came at a crucial time. We went 3-1 in front and never looked back from there.

“If I’m honest, we probably could have had a few more but this is something to build from now.”

Golds changed their shape for the match, going with a 4-4-2 formation.

Amoo - making his debut - partnered Cole upfront, with the latter in inspired form in front of goal.

Cole’s 16th-minute effort was the only goal in the first 45 minutes - ensuring Golds went in leading at the break.

Littlehampton and Cole had a second four minutes after the restart but Oliver Leslie pulled one back two minutes later.

A crazy six-minute spell came to a close as Cole completed his hat-trick ten minutes after the restart.

Amoo rounded off the scoring two minutes from time as Golds wrapped up a much-needed league triumph.

Littlehampton, who went 18th after the win, are now just four points off Broadbridge Heath in 14th.

With Golds boss Baker targeting a positive run of results in the league.

He added: “The main thing for us now is consistency. We’ve had good results in various different competitions this season but not been able to follow them up.

“What this win and performance has shown is what we are capable of as a team in this division.”

Golds are back in action this evening as they welcome Horsham YMCA to The Sportsfield (7.30pm).

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN: AHutchings; Sharp, McKay, T.Bromage, Bell; Heath, Kempson, Bankole, Pattenden; Cole, Amoo. Subs: M.Bromage (Heath), Janman, Noble, Zydonik.