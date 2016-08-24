Clymping fall to first league defeat

Dan Lawrence fell to his first competitive defeat as Clymping Football Club boss last night.

Two strikes in the opening 30 minutes from Callum Dowdell helped Sidlesham into a 2-0 half-time lead, before John Phillips, Thomas Jefkins and Thomas Bayley netted as Sids secured a comprehensive 5-0 success.

Clymping boss Lawrence was frustrated following the loss and said: “We had players turning up just ten minutes before kick-off.

“It was a real struggle getting to the game and that overlaid into the game.

“It was a tough game for us but we’ll look to bounce back.”

CLYMPING: Winter; Brett, Potts, E.Fuller, Precious; Maizi, Adsfield, Forza, Bird; Foxon, Lowdell. Subs: Chwar (Bird), Jarvis (Maizi), J.Fuller (E.Fuller).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.