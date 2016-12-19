Clymping edged out in eight-goal thriller

Clymping Football Club boss Dan Lawrence was left frustrated as his side were edged out in an eight-goal thriller on Saturday.

Efforts from Daniel Lawrence, Nathan Millroy, Michael Fuller, Daryl King and Josh Rawlins helped ten-man Jarvis Brook to a 5-3 victory, in a game played at The Littlehampton Academy.

Despite the defeat, Clymping boss Lawrence felt it was a much-improved display from his side and said: “I felt we played quite well and dominated for large periods, without making it count.

“We’ve conceded a penalty, which I felt never was, then that has turned things in their favour.”

Daniel Lawrence fired Brook ahead after 15 minutes, before Harry Potts headed Clymping level nine minutes later.

Millroy struck on the half-hour as Jarvis Brook led 2-1 at the interval.

A breakaway move was rounded off by Fuller as the travelling side opened up a two-goal advantage. Daniel Lawrence was then shown a straight red following an off-the-ball incident soon afterwards.

Jarvis Brook were then awarded a penalty 16 minutes from the end as a home player was adjudged to have handled a corner. King slammed the spot-kick home as Brook went 4-1 in front. Varza pulled one back for the home side three minutes later but the three-goal cushion was restored ten minutes from the end when Rawlins made it 5-2.

Clymping kept going and Foxon got one back once again six minutes from the end. Next up for Clymping is a trip to rivals Rustington on Boxing Day (11am).

CLYMPING: Brook-Marsh; Stevens, Moore, Potts, Hodder; Precious, Varza, Jarvis, Leggatt; Reid, Foxon. Subs: Capelin (Precious), Slade (Moore).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.