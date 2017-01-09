Clinical Clymping put eight past struggling Ferring

Clymping Football Club recorded their most emphatic win of the season on Saturday.

Braces from Sam Leggatt, Charlie Lowdell and Tom Foxon, coupled with strikes from Ryan Stevens and Harry Potts, helped Clymping to a 8-0 Southern Combination League Division 2 victory over struggling Ferring, in a game played at Littlehampton’s Sportsfield home.

Dan Lawrence’s side had won 7-1 in the reverse fixture, but the winning margin in this one helped them record their biggest win so far this season.

Clymping boss Lawrence was relieved his side put to an end a six game winless run.

He said: “The most important thing was getting the three points and we managed to do that. Credit to Ferring, they kept going even after being 6-0 down at the break.

“To be fair, their goalkeeper made some great saves to keep the score below double digits.

“It was quite difficult to keep the players motivated, after being in such a comfortable position at the break.

“We’ve got back to winning ways and with some winnable games coming up we want to kick on.”

Clymping were cruising and had a six-goal lead by the break.

Leggatt got things going after 12 minutes, before Lowdell then notched his first of the afternoon five minutes later.

Potts made it three on 20 minutes, then Stevens struck on the half-hour as Clymping found themselves four goals ahead.

Leggatt chipped in with his second goal eight minutes before the interval, then Foxon completed the first half scoring a minute prior to the break.

Harry Yates, in Ferring’s goal, kept the score down with some wonderful stops in the second half but Clymping did net a further two times. Foxon got his second just after the hour, while Lowdell rounded off the scoring, getting his second three minutes from time.

Clymping travel to Lancing United on Saturday.

CLYMPING: Brook-Marsh; Foster, Sharpe, Schwar, Hodder; Potts, Stevens, Jarvis; Foxon, Lowdell, Leggatt. Subs: Capelin (Stevens), Chandler (Foster), Moore (Schwar).

