Burke's strike sends East Preston out of FA Vase

Jay Burke netted five minutes from time to dump East Preston Football Club out of the FA Vase last night.

Burke got the only goal as Southern Counties East Division 1 Forest Hill Park secured a home 1-0 first round qualifying replay success over EP.

Bob Paine's side came from 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 down to clinch a 4-4 draw and force a replay in the initial clash at The Lashmar on Saturday.

East Preston were not able to reach the second round qualfying stage, though, with Burke's strike sealing Forest Hill's progress.

EP boss Bob Paine felt it was a much-improved performance but was frustrated to see his team exit the competition and said: "It was a tough trip to make in midweek but I was pleased with how we performed. We set-up to be a lot more solid than we were in the original tie, which we were for long periods.

"The only time our concentration lapsed, we were punished. We're a young side being dealt some harsh lessons at the minute but it'll only make us stronger as a team."

Jack Barnes fired a shot just wide in the first half, while Hayden Hunter had an effort saved by Forest Hill's goalkeeper.

East Preston had appeals for a penalty in the second, before only goal of the game.

Burke was allowed too much time and curled a strike past Chris Cook five minutes from the end.

EP host rivals Chichester City in an SCFL Premier Division clash on Saturday, then welcome fellow SCFL Premier Division outfit Saltdean United for an Sussex RUR Charity Cup second-round clash on Tuesday (7.45pm).

EAST PRESTON: Cook; Josh Parazo, Etherington, Jacob Parazo; Barnes, DaCosta; Heryet, Franzen-Jones, Hunter; Huet. Subs: Bull (DaCosta, 80), Purkis, Gilbertson, Hallett, Laughlin.

