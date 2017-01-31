Brighton recall keeper Walton

Albion have recalled goalkeeper Christian Walton from his loan spell at League Two Luton Town.

Brighton have recalled the stopper as a precautionary measure, following an injury to Niki Maenpaa in Saturday's FA Cup defeat at Lincoln City.

Walton, 21, returns to provide back-up for first-team goalkeeper David Stockdale, and Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: "While Niki's injury is not as bad as we first feared, he will be sidelined for a short period of time, and during his period of rehabilitation we will need goalkeeping cover for David Stockdale.

"Christian has been playing regularly at Luton Town and has really benefitted from his time there; ideally he would have continued, but he is now needed back here to ensure we have proper cover in the goalkeeping position."

Walton has played 33 times for Luton this season, adding to his four senior appearances for Albion, and ten games played on loan during spells at Bury and Plymouth Argyle.

