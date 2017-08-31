Brighton move for Newcastle keeper

Brighton are looking to add Newcastle keeper Tim Krul to their squad before the close of the transfer window tonight.

The Seagulls have agreed terms with the 29-year-old stopper, who is heading down south for a medical this afternoon. Albion are keen to add a third goalkeeper to their squad and if Krul signs, he will provide competition for the number one position with Mathew Ryan and Niki Maenpaa.

Krul has played 160 times for Newcastle but is not in the plans of Toon boss Rafa Benitez. Krul has eight caps for Netherlands and spent the second half of last season on loan at AZ Alkmaar.