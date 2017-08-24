Billingshurst 2 Wick 3: Wimble wraps-up Wick’s wobble with winner

Wick recovered from going 2-0 down to beat Billingshurst 3-2 away last night.

‘Hurst established a 2-0 lead after 25 minutes thanks to goals by Oliver Joels and Jordan Stallibrass.

Wick came back to level terms against their Division One rivals at 2-2 at half-time through goals in the space of three minutes by Karl Westbrook and Robert Wimble.

Wiimble then added his second goal of the game and Wick’s third in the 59th minute to seal victory.