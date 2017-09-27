Biggs' double fires Mullets to maiden league win

Josh Biggs struck twice to propel Arundel Football Club to a first Southern Combination League Premier Division win of the season last night.

As well as Biggs’ brace, Dion Jarvis also netted to fire Mullets to a 3-1 home triumph over Horsham YMCA.

Simon Hull, who was appointed Arundel assistant ahead of Saturday’s game at Hailsham Town, took the team in the absence of manager Richard Towers.

Mullets’ new number two was relieved to see the wait for an opening league win ended at an eighth attempt.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted for the boys. They worked so hard and fully deserved the victory.

“We won’t be getting ahead of ourselves, we’ll take each game as it comes and hope to keep improving.”

Jarvis’ 25-yard thunderbolt put Arundel ahead after 15 minutes. Biggs added a second on the hour then made it three ten minutes later.

Sam Schaaf pulled one back a minute after Biggs’ second but Arundel stood firm to take victory.

ARUNDEL: Boughton; Heffron, Dudas, Dollner, Jenkins; Lofting, A.Biggs, Mottershead, Jarvis; J.Biggs, Briggs. Subs: Townsend (Briggs, 60), Costen (J.Biggs, 65), Hunter (Mottershead, 80).