Baldwin setting sights on Premier Division return

Wick Football Club manager Lee Baldwin is targeting a return to the Southern Combination League Premier Division this season.

Baldwin’s first-ever season in senior management proved a testing one, with Wick relegated to SCFL Division 1 last term.

Wick managed only eight wins from their 38 league matches as they went down with three games to go.

Baldwin stuck around over the summer and hopes he can add a promotion to his CV this season.

The vast majority of last season’s squad decided to leave over the summer but Baldwin is looking forward to a fresh start.

He said: “It’s hard to know what to expect from other teams this season. I’ve heard some managers ruling us out already, which is lovely for me.

“Promotion is something I’d love to achieve at this club this season. It’s a fantastic club and one that I believe deserves to be in the Premier Division.”

Before Wick begin life back in SCFL Division 1, they make the trip to Southern Counties East Division outfit Erith and Belvedere for an extra-preliminary round FA Cup encounter on Saturday.

After all the disappointments of last season, Baldwin would love to see his team progress and pocket £1,500 in prize money.

He said: “A run in the FA Cup would be lovely. Financially it would be great for the club but it would also work wonders for a young group of players I have got here this season. It’s quite a new squad, so getting through to the next round would give everyone a lift.”

Life back in SCFL Division 1 then begins a week on Saturday at St Francis Rangers.

A large overhaul during the summer has left Baldwin unsure of how his team may start.

Several younger players now make up a new-look Wick team but Baldwin is hopeful they will prove themselves this season and said: “I was greatly disappointed to have lost the vast majority of the team from last season.

“Credit to the boys that have stuck around and hopefully they’ll reap the rewards for doing that.

“It’s a completely new-look squad from what we had here last season, with young and hungry players looking to bring success back to Wick.

“Myself and the team just want to learn and develop as the season goes.