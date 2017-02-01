Baldwin is frustrated as unbeaten run ends

Wick boss Lee Baldwin said it was a frustrating afternoon as his side’s four-game unbeaten run came to an end when they lost 1-0 at high-flying Eastbourne United on Saturday.

Baldwin felt a number of decisions went against his side. He thought an Eastbourne player should have seen red, not yellow, when Dan Simmonds was fouled through on goal. He said his side should have had a penalty when Simmonds went down in the box – and he added that his players questioned the penalty decision from which Eastbourne scored the winning goal.

Liam Baitup scored the only goal of the game 21 minutes from time and, although Baldwin was pleased with his side’s performance, he was frustrated not to take anything.

He said: “I don’t normally get annoyed with referees’ decisions but some on Saturday got my blood boiling.

“Their defender was only booked when Dan was clean through and that decision is a game-changer.

“We also should have had a penalty in the first half when Dan was fouled but nothing was given.”

Baldwin added: “Their penalty, to be fair from where I was, looked a penalty. However, Rob Madden said their player jumped over his leg and he didn’t touch him.

“I spoke to their manager, Tobi Hutchinson, afterwards and he said it felt like they’d robbed us.

“However, I can be pleased with our performance. We had four good chances which we should have taken in the first half and we played well against a good side.

“We got a point at Pagham and this was another excellent performance. Anyone who was a neutral on Saturday wouldn’t have known which team was fifth and which team was down at the bottom.

“With performances like that, we’re going in the right direction. We just need to start getting points on the board to start moving up the table now.”

Wick are fifth from bottom and host 12th-placed Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday.

WICK: Boughton; A.Brown, Playle-Howard, Madden, Weir; Noble, R.Brown, Williamson, Chick; Harper, Simmonds. Subs: Hutchings (Williamson 70), Ediker, Brazil, Baldwin, Hallett.

