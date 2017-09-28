Baldwin: Expectations must be managed at Wick

Lee Baldwin is not getting complacent despite a fantastic start to the new season for Wick Football Club.

Following relegation from the Southern Combination League Premier Division last term, Wick sit second in Division 1 after eight matches and former Premier League forward Marcus Bent signed for the Crabtree Park outfit earlier in the month.

New chairman Rodney Lampton, who seized control back in August, has high hopes for the club and is targeting Wick becoming the most successful non-league side in the area within five seasons.

Wick manager Lee Baldwin oversaw what was a tough campaign last time out and knows everyone must continue to work hard both on and off-the-field if ambitions are to be met at the club.

He said: “Last season was horrible but I knew if I stuck it out this season would be a totally different proposition.

“I’ve got what is my own side in now, we are playing the right way and slowly it is all coming together. I’d say it makes the struggle of last season worthwhile now.

Wick boss Lee Baldwin. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“I learnt a great deal about myself after being relegated last season, it’s made both myself and the club a lot stronger.

“We’ll just take every games as it comes and will not be getting ahead of ourselves. Things are hard in terms of selection but it is a good headache to have.”

Wick’s unbeaten start to life back in the SCFL Division 1 continued on Saturday.

Frontman Josh Irish struck a hat-trick, while Ryan Barratt and Ashley Hawkes both struck to wrap up an emphatic 5-0 home triumph over AFC Varndeanians.

Wick skipper Andy Weir plays a pass in the match with AFC Varndeanians. Picture by Stephen Goodger

The win was a seventh from eight league matches to date, leaving them second in the table behind leaders Little Common only on goal difference.

Baldwin has been impressed with the way his new young and energetic team have started but knows there is plenty of work left to do.

He added: “We’ve shown we can put games to bed and are looking solid at the minute, so everything is on track – it’s just about taking each game as it comes.

“We followed up a good win in the cup (over Eastbourne Town) and managed to produce another good league performance against Varndeanians. Wick will be aiming to make it nine league games without to start this season when they welcome Seaford Town to Crabtree Park on Saturday.

Baldwin believes Seaford will offer a different proposition from the one his squad faced in the victory over AFC Varndeanians.

He said: “Seaford will provide us with another challenge, maybe more of tough one then we faced against Varndeanians. Players are producing the goods week after week, so it’s a nice headache to have in terms of who to pick for each match.

“We’ve made a really good start.

“But that’s all it is – there is still a hell of a lot to do if we are to be successful.”

WICK: Belcher; Eyres, Barratt, Northeast, Cox; Weir, Connolly; Hawkes, Mepham, Ebling; Irish. Subs: Bunker (Cox, 66), Ediker (Ebling, 66), Hendrick (Northeast, 84), Baldwin, Lampton.