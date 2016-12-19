Baker laments missed chances in latest loss

Ady Baker lamented Littlehampton Town Football Club’s failure to make pressure count on Saturday.

Strikes from Alex Parsons, Oliver Moore and Marlon Maxwell ensured Broadbridge Heath secured a 3-0 victory, condemning Littlehampton to a fifth successive Southern Combination League Premier Division defeat.

Golds boss Baker could not believe his side had gone down by three goals and said: “I honestly don’t know how we lost that game by three goals. We had chance after chance but just failed to take one, while Broadbridge Heath took every opportunity that came their way.

“I couldn’t really tear into the team afterwards as we played quite well, without taking our chances.

“It was a really strange feeling coming off at the end, looking back I’d say it was our best performance in four or five weeks but we lost 3-0.”

Jack Newhouse, on loan from Worthing, was handed his debut and looked lively for Golds.

He was sent racing clear after ten minutes but failed to beat Michael Chester in Heath’s goal.

Alex Parsons made him pay for that miss as he fired Broadbridge Heath ahead five minutes later.

Golds continued to create openings with George Gaskin, Newhouse and Mitchell Hand all having chances before Heath doubled their lead.

A quick break was finished off by Maxwell as the travelling side had a two-goal lead on the half-hour mark.

Despite trailing at the break. Golds continued to create several openings in the second half.

Gaskin fired straight at Chester when well placed, while Alex Kew wasted a good opening, before Broadbridge added a third. Moore was the man to get it as Heath ran out 3-0 victors.

Defeat for Golds, coupled with wins for both Worthing United and Wick below them, sees them now drop to second from bottom in the standings.

Despite the alarming position, Baker is confident he has enough in his squad to get out of trouble.

With a trip to Mavericks on Boxing Day (11am), Golds’ boss believes there is no better place to show what his team can do.

He added: “I’m still confident we can get ourselves out of the position we are in.

“I’ve got some real quality in the squad but the players have to stand up and show that now.

“We’ve got a massive game at Worthing United on Monday and we need to get something out of that.

“All I can do as manager is put the team out. It’s now down to them to get us out of the hole we find ourselves in.

“I brought both Ryan Bell and Lee Garnham back in for Saturday. Those two, along with Jack Newhouse, were brilliant and hopefully they’ll keep showing the ability that they have.

“We just need that one victory to give everyone a lift at the club now.”

LITTLEHAMPTON: Hutchings; Chaplin, D.Hand, Ball, Bell; M.Hand, Kempson, Garnham; Newhouse, Gaskin, Kew. Subs: Lofting, Cole.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.