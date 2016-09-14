Baker frustrated with Golds’ mixed performances

Littlehampton Football Club manager Ady Baker was frustrated with his side’s second-half performance in their 4-1 defeat at Shoreham on Tuesday.

Golds took the lead at the SCFL Premier Division leaders and were level at 1-1 at half-time, before the hosts struck three times in the second half.

Baker said: “In the first half we played well, took the lead and had other chances.

“They had their chances too and are a decent side but we just stopped doing what we did well in the first half after half-time and all of their goals in the second half came from our mistakes.

“It’s frustrating because it’s happened in a lot of games this season – we’re good for 45 minutes but not in the other half.

“We work on things in training on Tuesdays and Thursdays and put it together for 45 minutes but need to do it for the whole game.

“That comes down to players’ attitudes, and certain players seem to think they should be playing at a better level than they are.”

Ben Gray and Chris Darwin combined to set up Jack Cole to give Littlehampton a 27th-minute lead on Tuesday – the first time Shoreham have fallen behind in the league this season.

Kevin Keehan equalised on 36 minutes before George Gaskin – Littlehampton’s player-manager last season – gave Mussels the lead four minutes into the second half.

Keehan made it 3-1 on 54 minutes, before Rob O’Toole got Shoreham’s fourth 16 minutes from time.

