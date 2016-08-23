Baker feels let down in latest Golds defeat

Ady Baker felt a lack of effort saw his side exit this year’s Peter Bentley Cup competition on Saturday.

Littlehampton Football Club made the trip to fellow Southern Combination League Premier Division outfit Worthing United but fell to a 2-1 reverse in the second-round encounter.

Baker pinpointed a lacklustre second half showing as the main reason behind the defeat.

Owen Callaghan and Worthing loanee Matt Hards netted twice in 13 second half minutes to leave Littlehampton with it all to do.

Substitute Chris Darwin did pull one back with eight minutes remaining but United held on to progress.

Baker believes failure to give full effort will see his side’s struggles continue and said: “I was left disgraced by our performance in the second half.

“It just simply was not good enough and a clear lack of effort was shown by most of our players.

“We had a really tricky first half kicking into the win and I think most thought it was won after that.

“At any level you need to have a basic work ethic and effort put in but we just did not have that in the second 45 minutes.

“For some reason we just failed to give that basic effort required.

“We had several chances after pulling one back but we couldn’t quite get level.

“It was just a really disappointing day for me.”

A swirling wind made things tricky for both teams in the first-half with few chances created.

After surviving a tricky opening period, Littlehampton would have been hopeful of an improved display after the break.

They got off to a dreadful start in the second and found themselves trailing by two goals just 13 minutes after the restart.

Callaghan broke the deadlock with a tidy finish on 50 minutes, before Hards netted his first senior goal eight minutes later.

Golds got themselves back into it as Darwin was on hand to fire home from eight yards with time running out.

Baker’s side pushed for a late leveller to force extra-time in the final seven minutes.

Ben Gray went closest but he somehow headed wide from four yards as Golds exited this year’s Peter Bentley Cup competition.

Littlehampton travel to AFC Uckfield in the league on Saturday.

Baker wants to see an improved, consistent showing in that one.

He added: “We showed in spells against Chichester City that we can match, if not better some top teams.

“In glimpses we’ve shown the ability and talent we have as a team but then we seem to let ourselves down for patches in games.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that over the course of 90 minutes, which is something we have to start doing now.”

LITTLEHAMPTON: Nash; Peters, Bates, McKay, Chaplin; O’Connor, Janman, Kew; Gray, Cole, Hand. Subs: Farrell (Peters), Ball (Chaplin), Darwin (Hand), Van Crughten, Leggatt.

